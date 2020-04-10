(EDITORIAL from Korea Joongang Daily on April 10)

Earlier, the Ministry of Education said there would be no connection problems because the EBS, a government-run education channel, reinforced its server capacities, which were supposed to be able to handle 3 million simultaneous connections. But that wasn't true. In some cases, educational materials posted by teachers on a remote-learning platform were deleted inadvertently when the server capacity was being augmented. Teachers can waste time checking their students' attendance in the new experiment. However, poor education materials and unstable servers could be a disaster that was waiting to happen from the start. Why did the ministry brag about the capacity of the servers?