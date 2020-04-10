Go to Contents
S. Korea's Olympic basketball qualifying tournament postponed

10:05 April 10, 2020

SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The men's Olympic basketball qualifying tournament involving South Korea has been pushed back by a year, following the postponement of the 2020 Tokyo Summer Games to 2021.

FIBA, the international basketball governing body, announced Friday the qualifying matches will now be played between June 22 and July 4 next year, with the exact dates pending approval by the International Olympic Committee (IOC).

Kim Sun-hyung of South Korea (C) attempts a layup over Frejus Zerbo of Cote d'Ivoire during the teams' classification game at the FIBA Basketball World Cup at Guangzhou Gymnasium in Guangzhou, China, in this file photo provided by the Korea Basketball Association on Sept. 8, 2019. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

Four different qualifying tournaments had been scheduled to run from June 23-28 this year in Canada, Croatia, Lithuania and Serbia. But with the Olympics having been rescheduled to July next year in light of the coronavirus outbreak, FIBA also decided to adjust its international calendar.

South Korea will be playing in Kaunas, Lithuania, in a six-team competition, from which only the winner will qualify for the Tokyo Olympics. South Korea is in Group A with Lithuania and Venezuela. Poland, Slovenia and Angola are in Group B. The top two teams from each of these groups will reach the knockouts and duel for the lone ticket to Tokyo.

At No. 30, South Korea is the second-lowest ranked team in the Kaunas tournament, ahead only of the 32nd-ranked Angola.

South Korea last played in the Olympic men's basketball tournament in 1996.

This image captured from FIBA's website shows the new calendar for the international basketball governing body announced on April 10, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

