Foreign ministers of S. Korea, Pakistan hold phone talks over coronavirus response
SEOUL, April 10 (Yonhap) -- The top diplomats of South Korea and Pakistan held phone talks Friday to discuss bilateral cooperation in fighting the new coronavirus, the foreign ministry here said.
During the conversation, Pakistani Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi expressed hope for South Korea's support and bilateral cooperation in efforts to stem the spread of COVID-19.
South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha then shared the need for cooperation and solidarity in the battle against the virus, and vowed to review detailed measures along with the international community, according to the ministry.
Kang also asked the Pakistani government to ensure the safety of South Korean citizens residing in the South Asian nation, and Qureshi pledged active support, the ministry said.
graceoh@yna.co.kr
(END)