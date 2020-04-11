Go to Contents
Saturday's weather forecast

09:34 April 11, 2020

SEOUL, Apr. 11 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.

Temperature (C) Condition Possibility

High/Low of Rain (%)

Seoul 15/07 Sunny 10

Incheon 13/08 Sunny 10

Suwon 16/06 Cloudy 10

Cheongju 15/07 Sunny 20

Daejeon 15/06 Sunny 20

Chuncheon 17/03 Cloudy 20

Gangneung 17/06 Cloudy 20

Jeonju 12/06 Sunny 20

Gwangju 09/07 Sunny 60

Jeju 13/10 Sunny 80

Daegu 14/07 Sunny 60

Busan 12/09 Sunny 60

(END)

