(LEAD) New virus cases hover around 30 for 2nd day, electronic wristbands to be used
SEOUL, April 11 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new coronavirus cases hovered around 30 for the second straight day Saturday, but health authorities are still staying vigilant over cluster infections, as well as new cases coming from overseas. The country also decided to use electronic wristbands on self-isolation violators.
The 30 new cases, detected Friday and slightly up from 27 a day ago, brought the nation's total infections to 10,480, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea has now recorded six days in a row of around 50 or fewer new cases, a sharp drop from the Feb. 29 peak of 909.
The nation's death toll from the new coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by three to 211, according to the KCDC.
The number of patients released from quarantine after full recovery reached 7,243, up 126 from a day earlier.
The southeastern city of Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region, added seven new cases, just one day after the city reported no additional cases for the first time in 52 days. Its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reported three new cases.
The total number of cases reported in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,814 and 1,330, respectively.
Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province adding four and nine new cases, respectively.
The country also detected six new cases coming from overseas at border checkpoints, raising the country's total number of imported cases to 886.
Since April 1, South Korea has been enforcing a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all travelers coming from overseas to better contain imported cases.
Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun announced that the government will make self-isolation violators wear electronic wristbands since the number of cases of people breaching the self-quarantine in recent weeks has raised public concerns.
Seeking to reduce the daily number of new infections to below 50, South Korea has extended strict guidelines on social distancing by two weeks to April 19.
