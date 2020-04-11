Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #Korean history

Today in Korean history

14:00 April 11, 2020

April 12

1950 -- South Koreans sweep the podium at Boston Marathon, with Ham Kee-yong winning the prestigious marathon event.

1990 -- President Roh Tae-woo gives amnesty to Kim Hyun-hui, one of the North Korean agents responsible for the in-flight bombing of a South Korean passenger airplane in late 1987.

2002 -- The first South Korean-made high speed KTX train rolls out from factory.

2003 -- South Korea's lottery gives out a 47 billion-won prize, the country's biggest ever.

2004 -- Chung Dong-young quits as chairman of the ruling Uri Party.

2007 -- The Supreme Court sentences Jeong Nam-guy to death for murdering 13 people and injuring seven others from January 2004 to April 2006.

2011 -- South and North Korea reach an agreement to make an on-site survey of Mount Paekdu in mid-June after holding expert-led talks on the risk of a potential volcanic eruption at the mountain in May in Pyongyang or a convenient location.

2013 -- President Park Geun-hye apologized to her rival political party for "causing concern" over a series of resignations by her nominees for senior government posts.

2015 -- The South Korean Embassy in Libya is attacked by an armed group suspected to have ties to the Islamic State (IS), who fired some 40 machine-gun rounds as they drove past the building in a car. Two local police officers were killed, with no South Korean casualties.
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK