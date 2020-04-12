Full text of opinion piece by Bill Gates

We need to deploy resources based on public health and medical need. There are many veterans of the Ebola and HIV epidemics who can help craft guidelines to make this happen, and leaders of both developed and developing nations should work with the World Health Organization (WHO) and its partners to put them on paper. Then, all of the participating nations should agree to the guidelines publicly, so everyone is held accountable. These agreements will be especially important once a COVID-19 vaccine finally becomes available, because the only way we can completely end this pandemic is by immunizing people against it.