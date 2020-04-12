Go to Contents
(LEAD) Virus recovery rate tops 70 pct as new infections markedly slow down

11:12 April 12, 2020

(ATTN: RECASTS headline; ADD more details paras 1-6)

SEOUL, April 12 (Yonhap) -- South Korea's new virus cases stayed around 30 for the second straight day Sunday, and its recovery rate of new coronavirus patients topped 70 percent since its first case in late January.

The country reported 32 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,512, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).

Members of a Christian church attend an Easter service at a parking lot in southern Seoul on April 12, 2020, as part of efforts to stem the spread of the new coronavirus. (Yonhap)

Sunday's tally marks a sharp drop from the Feb. 29 peak of 909 new cases, but health authorities remain on high alert over cluster infections at churches and hospitals, as well as new cases coming from overseas.

The nation's death toll from the new coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by three to 214, according to the KCDC.

The number of patients released from quarantine after making full recoveries reached 7,368, up 125 from a day earlier. The country's recovery rate of COVID-19 patients stood at 70.1 percent.

Of the newly confirmed cases, 24, or 75 percent, came from overseas.

The southeastern city of Daegu, the nation's worst virus-hit region, added two new cases. Its surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reported three new cases.

The total number of cases reported in Daegu and the surrounding North Gyeongsang Province reached 6,816 and 1,335, respectively.

A Ferris wheel in Daegu, 300 kilometers southeast of Seoul, is lit up on April 11, 2020. The ride was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak soon after its launch in January, but it resumed operations earlier last week. (Yonhap)

Other major provinces and cities also reported infections, with Seoul and the surrounding Gyeonggi Province adding four and nine new cases, respectively.

The country also detected 18 new cases coming from overseas at border checkpoints.

Since April 1, South Korea has been enforcing a mandatory 14-day self-quarantine for all travelers coming from overseas to better contain imported cases.

Seeking to reduce the daily number of new infections to below 50, South Korea has extended strict guidelines on social distancing by two weeks to next Sunday.

sam@yna.co.kr
(END)

