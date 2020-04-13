Go to Contents
N.K. holds parliamentary meeting two days later than planned

06:32 April 13, 2020

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- North Korea's rubber-stamp legislature held a key session on Sunday, two days later than scheduled, state media reported.

The meeting of the Supreme People's Assembly (SPA) was supposed to be held on Friday but it was postponed for unspecified reasons. Leader Kim appears to have not taken part in the meeting.

On Saturday, Kim presided over a politburo meeting of the Workers' Party, discussing the country's anti-coronavirus measures and electing his sister, Kim Yo-jong, as a alternate member of the bureau.

