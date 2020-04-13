Korean-language dailies

-- Parties to clash neck and neck in 70 constituencies; capital area, Busan, South Gyeongsang Province key areas (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Negative sentiment grows over DP, rough talks shake UFP: study (Kookmin Daily)

-- DP expected to win in 130-140 constituencies, UFP in 110-120 (Donga llbo)

-- Loans for small businesses to dry up starting in late April (Seoul Shinmun)

-- All 50 U.S. states under disaster declaration (Segye Times)

-- Ruling party bloc suggests '180-seat victory' over weekend (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Rhyu Si-min says '180 seats' feasible for progressive bloc, Hwang Kyo-ahn says it's 'ultimate arrogance' (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Supporters cast early votes in key election battlefields (Hankyoreh)

-- Infrastructure industries in crisis (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Tight match expected in 40 constituencies in capital area, parties have 2 days left (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Carmakers halt factories in S. Korea amid export slump (Korea Economic Daily)

