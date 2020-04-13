(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on April 13)

Instead of holding firm on sticking points, it could ask that the cost-sharing deal be renewed for multiple years at a time, hopefully at least five years. What is also needed is to revise the SMA to ensure that Seoul has the authority to pay local employees working for USFK, and to determine salary levels -- similar to the arrangements in place in Germany and Japan. This would prevent any recurrence of their livelihoods being impacted by deadlocked talks.

