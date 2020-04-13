(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 13)

The Microsoft co-founder, who is leading the Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation, has called for global cooperation to overcome the pandemic from the early stages of the outbreak. The foundation has provided support to the Seoul-based International Vaccine Institute (IVI), an international agency dedicated to vaccine research and development, and co-invested in Right Fund, a nongovernmental agency that was set up in 2018, together with the South Korean health ministry and five Korean biopharmaceutical firms, to help developing countries resolve public health problems. Gates lauded South Korea for its quarantine initiative which has become a global model and for supplying virus testing kits to developing countries. In response, Moon said he expects more cooperation with the foundation in terms of humanitarian assistance to countries vulnerable to infectious diseases, according to the presidential office.