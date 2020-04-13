Go to Contents
Weekend box office hits new low

09:45 April 13, 2020

SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- The number of weekend moviegoers continued its downside trend to hit a new low this week as the novel coronavirus scare has battered the South Korean film industry, data showed Monday.

A total of 79,711 people went to cinemas on Saturday and Sunday, down from the previous record low of 80,180 tallied a week earlier, according to the data by the Korean Film Council (KOFIC).

It is the first time that a weekend figure dropped below 80,000 since KOFIC started to compile local box office data in 2004.

The Oscar-winning war film "1917" topped the box office over the two-day period with a combined 14,390 admissions, while Chinese martial arts film "Ip Man 4: The Finale" and Russian horror movie "Stray" were among the top 10 films.

Due to lingering fears of COVID-19, the weekday admissions have also been on a steady decline in previous weeks, hitting an all-time low of 15,000 on April 6.

Major multiplex chains including industry leader CGV have shut down some of their theaters, while distributors have rescheduled their release plans.

This file photo from March 28, 2020, shows a shuttered CGV theater in Myeongdong, central Seoul. The multiplex chain shuttered 35 locations in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak. (Yonhap)

