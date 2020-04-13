S. Korean stocks trade lower Monday morning
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares traded lower late Monday despite the country continuing to report its daily number of new coronavirus infections at below 30.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) lost 10.33 points, or 0.56 percent, to reach 1,850.37 as of 11:20 a.m.
Most large-cap shares traded bearish.
Market kingpin Samsung Electronics was down 1.12 percent, and No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix lost 2.62 percent. Samsung BioLogics went down 0.54 percent after opening higher.
In contrast, top pharmaceutical firm Celltrion jumped 6.44 percent.
The local currency was trading at 1,218.5 won against the U.S. dollar, down 9.7 won from the previous session's close.
