"I am not one to look at a whole lot of video from other hitters only because I try to stick to my strengths rather than the hitters' weakness," Brooks, the new right-hander for the Kia Tigers, told Yonhap News Agency in an email interview last Thursday. "Even though a hitter might show he can't hit a certain pitch or doesn't like certain pitches, (that) doesn't mean I need to necessarily throw those pitches if they aren't my best.

