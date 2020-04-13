SK Telecom signs partnership with Nexon on gaming biz
SEOUL, April 13 (Yonhap) -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's largest mobile carrier, said Monday it has signed a partnership with Nexon Co., the country's leading online game developer, to boost its presence in the gaming industry.
Under a memorandum of understanding (MOU), the two sides will cooperate in marketing and investment for their content and gaming service. They will also collaborate in the e-sports sector.
SK Telecom has been trying to seek more business opportunities in the gaming industry in recent years, forging partnerships with Microsoft Corp. on a 5G-based cloud gaming service and with Facebook Inc. on the domestic launch of its VR headset, Oculus Go.
The telecom operator said its collaboration with Nexon, known for globally popular game titles like KartRider and MapleStory, can provide a better 5G experience to gamers, adding that the two sides can further expand the partnership to VR game development.
