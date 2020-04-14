Korean-language dailies

-- Unemployment allowance payment nears 900 bln won in March, largest amount ever (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Taking majority of seats a key election victory for ruling party (Kookmin Daily)

-- Ruling party says still needs more, main opposition says may even fail to win 100 seats (Donga llbo)

-- Coronavirus invades employment, unemployment payment reaches record high (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Election campaign finds way to SNS, fake news and slanders flourish (Segye Times)

-- Unemployment payment reaches record high, fresh employment reaches record low (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Exports plunge 18.6 pct in first 10 days of April, coronavirus-caused shock (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Unemployment allowance applications jump 30,000 in March (Hankyoreh)

-- Unemployment payment reaches 898.2 bln won in March, highest in history (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Tiremakers suspend production after carmakers (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Unemployment benefit recipients reach 600,000, still tip of iceberg (Korea Economic Daily)

