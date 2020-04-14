(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 14)

The stalemate was mainly attributed to Trump's refusal to compromise over his excessive demand that Seoul should pay $5 billion this year for the upkeep of 28,500 U.S. troops stationed here. The sum is more than five times the $900 billion paid last year by Seoul. It is irrational for President Trump to describe Korea as a "free rider" in the defense alliance in an attempt to extort as much money as possible from Seoul.