(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 14)

However, such efforts are hardly visible in Korea. Despite the Moon Jae-in administration's vow to offer billions of dollars to the private sector in the last four emergency economic meetings, the promises are sounding increasingly empty. The government has not yet determined the scope of recipients of emergency relief after two weeks. A number of small merchants and mom-and-pop store owners have to wait in long lines of applicants for help each day. Entrepreneurs are increasingly worried about the possibility of bankruptcies.