(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on April 21)

Kim Yong-min, a newly elected lawmaker of the DP, lambasted Yoon for "abusing his power" while Hwang Un-ha, another new face in the DP, vowed to "wrap up long-delayed prosecutorial reforms" after denouncing prosecutors for obstructing his bid in the parliamentary election. The lawmakers had led a heated battle against Yoon and the prosecution after prosecutors launched thorough investigations into the relatives of former Justice Minister Cho Kuk on corruption charges and the Blue House's alleged intervention in the Ulsan mayoral election in 2018.