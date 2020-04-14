Go to Contents
(LEAD) Subway train derails in Seoul, delaying services

09:04 April 14, 2020

(ATTN: ADDS details in last 3 paras; ADDS photo; RECASTS headline)

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- A subway train derailed near Yeongdeungpo Station in southwestern Seoul on Tuesday, delaying and partially disrupting services on line No. 1.

No casualties have been reported. The accident took place around 6:28 a.m., halting traffic on both ways of the express lines for line No. 1, according to subway operators.

Railway officials examine a derailed subway train near Yeongdeungpo Station in southwestern Seoul on April 14, 2020. (Yonhap)

Regular trains on line No. 1 are in operation, but delays have been reported.

Around 100 passengers who were on the derailed train walked to the nearby Singil Station, also on line No. 1, to transfer to a regular train.

The exact cause of the accident is yet unknown.

In this photo, provided by a reader, passengers walk along the railway after evacuating a subway train that derailed near Yeongdeungpo Station in southwestern Seoul on April 14, 2020. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)


(END)

