(LEAD) Sister act: star twins to compete on same volleyball club next season

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The most popular twins in South Korean sports will finally be on the same team.
Heungguk Life Insurance Pink Spiders of the V-League, the top pro volleyball competition, announced Tuesday they've signed two free agents, twins Lee Jae-yeong and Lee Dae-yeong, to three-year deals. The team said it needed a playmaker and an on-court leader, and that the twins fill both needs.
Lee Jae-yeong, an opposite hitter, is returning to the Pink Spiders after six seasons. Lee Da-yeong, a setter, had been playing for Hyundai E&C Hillstate over the past half-dozen years.
At the 2014 draft, Jae-yeong was the first overall pick, and Da-yeong went No. 2. They're 23 years old.
The Pink Spiders said Jae-yeong has signed for 1.8 billion won (US$1.5 million) while Da-yeong will make 1.2 billion won.
Jae-yeong is a two-time league MVP and has been one of the league's best attackers for years. She has been named to the season-ending All V-League Team in every season since 2015-2016.
Da-yeong finished second in the MVP voting for this past season and has emerged as the league's premier setter. She has made the All V-League Team for the past three seasons.
By joining forces on the national team at multiple international competitions, including South Korea's successful Olympic qualifying campaign in January, the Lee twins gave fans a glimpse of tantalizing possibilities if they were to play on the same pro team.
They had played on the same elementary, middle and high school teams before going separate ways in the V-League draft.
"It means a lot to be playing with my sister," Da-yeong said in a statement released by her new club. "I also wanted to play under the leadership of head coach Park Mi-hee and become a part of this great team."
Jae-yeong said, "I'd like to thank the team for bringing me back, and I'll try to reward our fans with a good season."
