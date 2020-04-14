Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open higher amid eased virus woes

09:27 April 14, 2020

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- South Korean shares opened higher Tuesday as the country witnessed a daily number of new coronavirus cases below 30.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 15.28 points, or 0.84 percent, to 1,841.04 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

The country repoted 25 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,537.

Most large-cap stocks rose across the board.

Market bellwether Samsung Electronics added 0.31 percent, No. 2 chipmaker SK hynix was up 0.61 percent, and top carmaker Hyundai Motor gained 0.61 percent.

The local currency was trading at 1,216.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 1.3 won from the previous session's close.

