India contributes US$2 mln for humanitarian activities in N. Korea
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- India contributed US$2 million to the World Health Organization and the World Food Programme for humanitarian activities in North Korea last year, the country's annual report showed Tuesday.
India contributed US$1 million of anti-tuberculosis medicine kits to North Korea through the WHO and another US$1 million of wheat supply through the WFP, according to the Indian foreign ministry's Annual Report 2019-2020.
North Korean students were also invited to India on a governmental program to learn Hindi, it said.
A series of U.N. sanctions resolutions have been adopted to punish North Korea for its nuclear and missile programs, including requiring inspections of all cargo going in and out of the North and banning its exports of mineral resources.
In 2017, India banned trade with the North with the exception of medicine and grain.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)