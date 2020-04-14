Go to Contents
Samsung Heavy wins US$208 mln order for 2 oil tankers

10:40 April 14, 2020

SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- Samsung Heavy Industries Co., a major South Korean shipbuilder, said Tuesday that it has received a 253.6 billion-won (US$208 million) order to build two very large crude oil carriers for a Bermudan shipper.

Samsung Heavy said it is set to deliver the carriers powered by liquefied natural gas to the unidentified shipper by 2022.

With the latest deal, Samsung Heavy has won orders worth $5 billion for five vessels so far this year, achieving 5.9 percent of its annual order target of $8.4 billion.

This undated photo provided by Samsung Heavy Industries Co. shows an LNG carrier built by the company. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

entropy@yna.co.kr
(END)

