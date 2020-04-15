(Yonhap Interview) New KBO pitcher Drew Gagnon trying to keep it simple in uncertain spring

Challenges can be particularly magnified in times like these for those who have taken their careers overseas. Take Drew Gagnon, a new right-hander for the Kia Tigers in the Korea Baseball Organization (KBO). After nine years of pitching in his native United States, with a brief stint in the Venezuelan winter league thrown in, Gagnon is preparing for a new season in a new league and a new country, not to mention a life in a new culture.

