Moon joins ASEAN-hosted video summit on coronavirus
SEOUL, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The leaders of South Korea, China, Japan and ASEAN members convened an emergency virtual summit Tuesday in a show of unity amid the coronavirus pandemic.
President Moon Jae-in of South Korea linked up by video with his counterparts, including Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, for the ASEAN Plus Three Special Summit on COVID-19 Response. It was hosted by Vietnam, this year's chair of ASEAN meetings. The group is also known as ASEAN plus three.
Cheong Wa Dae said earlier Moon would use it to call for closer international cooperation and solidarity against the health and economic crises.
He is also expected to reiterate a proposal to exempt "essential" figures from strict border control to minimize business exchanges.
In late March, Moon attended a similar virtual summit of the Group of 20 major economies on coping with the virus.
