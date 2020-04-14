Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
(2nd LD) N. Korea fires barrage of missiles on eve of founder's birthday, S. Korea's elections
SEOUL -- North Korea fired what appeared to be cruise missiles off its east coast and air-to-ground missiles from fighter jets into the East Sea on Tuesday, South Korea's military said, in muscle-flexing maneuvers on the eve of the late national founder's birthday and the South's general elections.
The surface-to-ship cruise missiles were fired northeastward from areas near its eastern coastal town of Munchon at around 7 a.m. during a time period of more than 40 minutes, the Joint Chiefs of Staff (JCS) said, adding they flew around 150 kilometers before splashing into waters off the east coast.
(LEAD) S. Korean stocks rebound 1.72 pct amid hopes of virus outbreak peaking, China data
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks rebounded 1.72 percent higher Tuesday as investor sentiment was buoyed by hopes the global coronavirus outbreak is peaking and better-than-expected Chinese data. The Korean won gained ground against the greenback.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) shot up 31.32 points to close at 1,857.08. Trading volume was heavy at 872 million shares worth 9.8 trillion won (US$8.1 billion), with gainers far outpacing losers 757 to 106.
Gov't speeds up emergency coronavirus relief payment process
SEOUL -- The government decided Tuesday to begin the process immediately of handing out "emergency disaster relief payments" to a majority of households in South Korea suffering from the impact of the coronavirus, instead of waiting for the passage of a related extra budget bill.
The payment plan, announced late last month, was approved formally in a Cabinet meeting chaired by President Moon Jae-in on the day, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesman Kang Min-seok.
(LEAD) Baseball league expected to announce new start date next week
SEOUL -- Baseball is almost here in South Korea.
The Korea Baseball Organization (KBO) said Tuesday it will wait another week before deciding on the new start date for the 2020 regular season.
League officials met with the board of governors, made up of presidents from the 10 clubs, earlier in the day to discuss the schedule. The season was slated to begin March 28 but has since been postponed due to the coronavirus outbreak.
8 S. Koreans to head home on Japan-arranged flights from virus-hit India, Sudan
SEO -- A total of eight South Korean nationals will head home this week from coronavirus-hit India and Sudan aboard flights that Japan arranged to evacuate its own citizens, a foreign ministry official said Tuesday.
The evacuation underscored continued cooperation between Seoul and Tokyo in protecting their overseas citizens and tackling the COVID-19 pandemic despite their prolonged row over trade and wartime history.
Netflix files suit against local internet service provider over network usage fees
SEOUL -- Netflix, the world's leading video streaming service provider, has filed a lawsuit against a local internet service provider over network usage fees, industry insiders said Tuesday.
Netflix Services Korea Ltd., the Korean unit of the U.S. streaming giant, filed the suit against SK Broadband Inc. requesting a Seoul court to confirm that it has no obligation to pay network usage fees regarding data traffic.
