U.S. aware of reports of N.K. projectile launch, monitoring situation: official

22:42 April 14, 2020

By Lee Haye-ah

WASHINGTON, April 14 (Yonhap) -- The United States is aware of reports of projectiles launched from North Korea and is monitoring the situation while consulting with its allies, a senior U.S. government official said Tuesday.

Earlier the same day, North Korea fired what appeared to be cruise missiles and air-to-ground missiles into the East Sea, according to South Korea's military.

"We are aware of reports of projectiles launched from North Korea," the official told Yonhap News Agency. "We continue to monitor the situation and are consulting with our allies."

The missiles were fired on the eve of the late North Korean founder's birthday and South Korea's general elections.

The communist nation has often held massive parades and other military events to celebrate the birthday of Kim Il-sung, grandfather of current leader Kim Jong-un.

The country has conducted a series of weapons tests in recent weeks, apparently to boost its defense capabilities amid stalled nuclear talks with the U.S. and maintain military discipline in the fight against COVID-19.

These photos published by North Korea's Rodong Sinmun newspaper on June 9, 2017, show the country's launch of a new surface-to-ship cruise missile. (For Use Only in the Republic of Korea. No Redistribution) (Yonhap)

