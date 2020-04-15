Wednesday's weather forecast
09:05 April 15, 2020
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Wednesday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 22/08 Sunny 0
Incheon 17/08 Sunny 0
Suwon 21/05 Sunny 0
Cheongju 23/07 Sunny 0
Daejeon 23/06 Sunny 0
Chuncheon 23/03 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 20/12 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 21/05 Sunny 20
Gwangju 21/07 Sunny 20
Jeju 17/11 Sunny 20
Daegu 23/09 Sunny 20
Busan 19/11 Sunny 20
