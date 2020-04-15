Korean-language dailies

-- I will go to the polling station (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Disappointed, aren't you? Still, you have to vote for change (Kookmin Daily)

-- Fate of country depends on your one vote (Donga llbo)

-- For the 21st, what kind of National Assembly do you want? (Seoul Shinmun)

-- One vote decides your future (Segye Times)

-- President talks of relief payment on eve of elections (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Your one vote becomes history (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Tomorrow's politics in my hands (Hankyoreh)

-- What kind of world do you dream of? My one vote is future (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Power of my one vote changes country (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gap in semiconductor technologies between S. Korea, China reduced to 1-year difference (Korea Economic Daily)

