Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 15.
Korean-language dailies
-- I will go to the polling station (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Disappointed, aren't you? Still, you have to vote for change (Kookmin Daily)
-- Fate of country depends on your one vote (Donga llbo)
-- For the 21st, what kind of National Assembly do you want? (Seoul Shinmun)
-- One vote decides your future (Segye Times)
-- President talks of relief payment on eve of elections (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Your one vote becomes history (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Tomorrow's politics in my hands (Hankyoreh)
-- What kind of world do you dream of? My one vote is future (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Power of my one vote changes country (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gap in semiconductor technologies between S. Korea, China reduced to 1-year difference (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Campaign ends with pledges and accusations (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Parties make last-minute appeals (Korea Herald)
-- Korea holds world's 1st general election amid COVID-19 (Korea Times)
