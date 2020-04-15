Ruling party expected to win more than majority of parliamentary seats: exit poll
SEOUL, April 15 (Yonhap) -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) and its affiliated party are expected to secure more than a majority of parliamentary seats in Wednesday's parliamentary elections, an exit poll showed.
The DP and the Platform Party, a satellite sister party that only targets proportional representation (PR) seats, are expected to win 155-178 seats in the 300-member National Assembly, according to the poll by South Korea's public broadcaster KBS.
The main opposition United Future Party (UFP) and its affiliated Future Korea Party are likely to win 107-130 seats.
South Korea held the quadrennial parliamentary elections earlier in the day to fill the 300-seat unicameral National Assembly -- with 253 directly contested seats and 47 PR slots.
