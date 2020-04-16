Korean-language dailies

-- DP takes majority and ruling party block possibly commands 180 seats (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- DP wins landslide victory, with people choosing strong gov't amid coronavirus fears (Kookmin Daily)

-- Voter turnout reaches 66.2 pct, highest in 28 years (Donga llbo)

-- Super party with 177 seats emerges (Seoul Shinmun)

-- DP wins landslide victory with people turning back on opposition party (Segye Times)

-- DP wins unprecedented landslide victory, clinching over 180 seats along with pro-ruling parties (Chosun Ilbo)

-- DP wins landslide victory with people choosing stability amid coronavirus fears (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Clobbered Hwang Kyo-ahn resigns as head of opposition party (Hankyoreh)

-- Ruling party block clinches nearly 180 seats, with public sentiment swayed by coronavirus fears (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Hwang Kyo-ahn resigns (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Voter turnout reaches 66.2 pct, highest in 28 years (Korea Economic Daily)

