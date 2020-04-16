Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

07:20 April 16, 2020

SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 16.

Korean-language dailies
-- DP takes majority and ruling party block possibly commands 180 seats (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- DP wins landslide victory, with people choosing strong gov't amid coronavirus fears (Kookmin Daily)
-- Voter turnout reaches 66.2 pct, highest in 28 years (Donga llbo)
-- Super party with 177 seats emerges (Seoul Shinmun)
-- DP wins landslide victory with people turning back on opposition party (Segye Times)
-- DP wins unprecedented landslide victory, clinching over 180 seats along with pro-ruling parties (Chosun Ilbo)
-- DP wins landslide victory with people choosing stability amid coronavirus fears (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Clobbered Hwang Kyo-ahn resigns as head of opposition party (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party block clinches nearly 180 seats, with public sentiment swayed by coronavirus fears (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hwang Kyo-ahn resigns (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Voter turnout reaches 66.2 pct, highest in 28 years (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Turnout exceeds 65 pct during outbreak (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ruling party sweeps to victory (Korea Herald)
-- Moon's party headed to secure majority (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK