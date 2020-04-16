Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 16 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 16.
Korean-language dailies
-- DP takes majority and ruling party block possibly commands 180 seats (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- DP wins landslide victory, with people choosing strong gov't amid coronavirus fears (Kookmin Daily)
-- Voter turnout reaches 66.2 pct, highest in 28 years (Donga llbo)
-- Super party with 177 seats emerges (Seoul Shinmun)
-- DP wins landslide victory with people turning back on opposition party (Segye Times)
-- DP wins unprecedented landslide victory, clinching over 180 seats along with pro-ruling parties (Chosun Ilbo)
-- DP wins landslide victory with people choosing stability amid coronavirus fears (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Clobbered Hwang Kyo-ahn resigns as head of opposition party (Hankyoreh)
-- Ruling party block clinches nearly 180 seats, with public sentiment swayed by coronavirus fears (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hwang Kyo-ahn resigns (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Voter turnout reaches 66.2 pct, highest in 28 years (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Turnout exceeds 65 pct during outbreak (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Ruling party sweeps to victory (Korea Herald)
-- Moon's party headed to secure majority (Korea Times)
(END)