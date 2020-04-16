(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 16)

It is somewhat of a relief to see the IMF predict the South Korean economy will contract 1.2 percent this year, a relatively milder downturn compared with the global outlook. The reduction is, however, the first of its kind since 1998 when the country was hit hard by the Asian financial crisis. The IMF acknowledged Korea's consistent efforts to stem the spread of the coronavirus and quick economic policy responses which have helped mitigate the shock on domestic activity.