(EDITORIAL from Korea Joongang Daily on April 16)

The Wolseong-1 reactor life was extended after repairs costing a whopping 700 billion won ($580 million). The reactor belongs to the people who paid for it with their tax money. Decommissioning a reactor and wasting that much tax money must obviously be justified. Still, the process was obscure. The BAI embarked on an investigation in October upon a legislative order. But it has not been able to announce its findings although six months have passed. The BAI has held audit committee meetings throughout this month but still has not reached a conclusion.