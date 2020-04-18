Go to Contents
09:15 April 18, 2020

SEOUL, April 18 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 18.

Korean-language dailies
-- No. of workers on temporary layoffs hits all-time high of over 1.6 million due to coronavirus (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Employment crisis caused by coronavirus takes a toll on vulnerable classes (Kookmin Daily)
-- No. of people on temporary layoffs spikes 1.26 million on-year due to coronavirus (Donga llbo)
-- No. of temporary layoffs surpasses 1.6 million, concerns rise over 'mass unemployment' (Segye Times)
-- Unemployment pandemic hits youth hard (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Three imminent tasks: jobs, fairness and safety (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Return to regionalism? Democratic party wins more support from Gyeongsang areas (Hankyoreh)
-- Miracle of 'quarantine gateway': not a single worker of Incheon Int'l Airport tests positive for coronavirus (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Foreigners halt 'sell Korea' after a month (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Hyundai Motor labor union suggests job security in exchange for wage freeze (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Pandemic starts to suffocate job market (Korea Times)
(END)

