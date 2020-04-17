Go to Contents
Seoul stocks open sharply higher on U.S. gains

09:34 April 17, 2020

SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korean stocks opened sharply higher Friday, tracking overnight Wall Street gains.

The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) jumped 44.6 points, or 2.4 percent, to reach 1,901.67 in the first 15 minutes of trading.

On Thursday (local time), U.S. stocks closed higher, with the Dow Jones industrial average climbing 0.14 percent and the S&P 500 up 0.58 percent. The Nasdaq increased 1.66 percent.

Large-cap shares on the Seoul bourse were trading in positive terrain.

Top cap Samsung Electronics was up 3.67 percent, and major chipmaker SK hynix jumped 4.06 percent. No. 1 automaker Hyundai Motor gained 2.93 percent. Battery maker Samsung SDI increased 5.72 percent.

The Korean won was trading at 1,222.6 won against the U.S. dollar, up 6.1 won from the previous session's close.

khj@yna.co.kr
