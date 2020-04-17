S. Korea reports 22 more cases of new coronavirus, total now at 10,635
SEOUL, April 17 (Yonhap) -- South Korea on Friday reported 22 more cases of the novel coronavirus, bringing the nation's total infections to 10,635.
It marked the fifth day in a row that the country's new virus infections stayed below 30, according to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC).
South Korea's daily new cases reached a peak on Feb. 29 with 909 confirmed cases, but the country has since managed to flatten the curve of new infections.
In particular, the daily number of new virus cases has been below 50 for the last nine days, with health authorities saying that the country's extensive social distancing campaign began to pay off.
However, health authorities remain on high alert over imported cases as well as cluster infections at churches and hospitals.
They are also keeping an eye on those who have retested positive for COVID-19.
The nation's death toll from the new coronavirus, which emerged in China late last year, rose by one to 230, according to the KCDC.
The number of patients released from quarantine after making full recoveries reached 7,829, up 72 from a day earlier.
