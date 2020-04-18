N. Korea's refined petroleum imports exceeded U.N. limit up to 8 times: U.N. panel

"The Yun Hong 8 additionally received refined petroleum on at least three other occasions through ship-to-ship transfers with (the South Korean-flagged vessel) from July to mid-August 2019," it said. "The Panel notes that three of these four ship-to-ship transfers between (the South Korean-flagged vessel) and the Yun Hong 8 were conducted within days of the latter vessel's recorded port calls at Nampo."