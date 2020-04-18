(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 18)

A looming job crisis is another grave challenge. Statistics Korea said the country lost 195,000 jobs in March ― the sharpest monthly decline since May 2009 when it lost 240,000 jobs in the middle of the global financial crisis. In particular, the coronavirus outbreak has hit hard temporary and daily employees, with the number of temporary workers plunging by 593,000, the biggest monthly drop since the government began compiling such data in January 1989. A social safety net is urgently needed for these people. The government said it will unveil a package of measures aimed at stabilizing the job market next week. The measures should be centered on protecting more vulnerable people, including young adults, the elderly and women.