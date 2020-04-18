Saturday's weather forecast
09:00 April 18, 2020
SEOUL, Apr. 18 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Saturday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 20/09 Sunny 20
Incheon 16/09 Cloudy 10
Suwon 19/09 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 20/10 Sunny 20
Daejeon 21/10 Sunny 20
Chuncheon 21/08 Cloudy 20
Gangneung 14/10 Rain 30
Jeonju 19/09 Cloudy 20
Gwangju 20/09 Cloudy 10
Jeju 16/12 Cloudy 0
Daegu 21/10 Cloudy 20
Busan 19/11 Rain 20
