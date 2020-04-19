Eased social distancing guidelines open door for pro sports to begin in May

The KBO said last week that the preseason, with each team playing four games, will be played April 21-27, and the regular season could start as early as May 1. And in order to salvage the full schedule, the KBO will also bring double headers and games on Monday -- a designated offday in a normal season -- into the mix. The league has also decided that all postseason games held beyond Nov. 15 will be played at Gocheok Sky Dome in Seoul, the country's only domed baseball stadium, as the neutral venue.

