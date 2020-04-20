Korean-language dailies

-- Vulnerable workers in growing fear of losing jobs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Social distancing campaign goes on despite single-digit daily infections (Kookmin Daily)

-- S. Korea, U.S. again offer 'humanitarian aid' to N. Korea (Donga llbo)

-- Gov't to support firms maintaining employment (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Social distancing policy extended through Children's Day (Segye Times)

-- Gov't to support firms maintaining employment (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Moon says economy worst since 1997 financial crisis (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Moon vows support first for firms maintaining jobs (Hankyoreh)

-- Gov't to provide U.S., Japan, participating nations in Korean War with face masks (Hankook Ilbo)

-- S. Korea urged to prepare for 'hellish' economic situations after coronavirus (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Gov't to inject 20 tln won into aviation, carmaking, refining industries (Korea Economic Daily)

