Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 20.
Korean-language dailies
-- Vulnerable workers in growing fear of losing jobs (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Social distancing campaign goes on despite single-digit daily infections (Kookmin Daily)
-- S. Korea, U.S. again offer 'humanitarian aid' to N. Korea (Donga llbo)
-- Gov't to support firms maintaining employment (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Social distancing policy extended through Children's Day (Segye Times)
-- Moon says economy worst since 1997 financial crisis (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Moon vows support first for firms maintaining jobs (Hankyoreh)
-- Gov't to provide U.S., Japan, participating nations in Korean War with face masks (Hankook Ilbo)
-- S. Korea urged to prepare for 'hellish' economic situations after coronavirus (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Gov't to inject 20 tln won into aviation, carmaking, refining industries (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- 'High-intensity' campaign is dialed down for 16 days (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Korea plans to bail out aviation industry amid COVID-19 hit (Korea Herald)
-- Ruling party seeks to give emergency relief money to all (Korea Times)
