Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, April 21 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on April 21.
Korean-language dailies
-- Coronavirus disaster relief payment next month to get red light (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Everything works remotely, 'Corona kids' live in different world (Kookmin Daily)
-- Nerve-wracked young jobseekers head to 'coronavirus part-time jobs' (Donga llbo)
-- Drifting for 20 days, 'emergency' missing in disaster relief money (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Ruling party says will put all-out efforts to pay disaster relief money next month (Segye Times)
-- Massive coronavirus crisis makes massive power (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Let's buy some time for companies; standstill for 6 months in finance, tax payments (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Ruling party, government at odds over disaster relief money (Hankyoreh)
-- With words shuffling around, disaster relief payment making great noise (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Using all means, including finance, money printing power can bring 'V-shaped' rebound (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Chaos surrounding unprepared disaster relief payment (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Clubs, karaokes told to keep it clean or face closures (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- 'Coronavirus could return in winter' (Korea Herald)
-- IBK fined for flouting US anti-money laundering laws (Korea Times)
(END)