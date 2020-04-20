(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 20)

The single-digit increase was the first of its kind since Feb. 28. The number of daily new cases peaked at 909 on Feb. 29 when COVID-19 spread rapidly among members of the Shincheonji Church of Jesus in the southeastern city of Daegu. However, the virus began to lose its strength early this month. The new infections fell to the level of 20 to 30 for several days from March 9. Then the number went further down below 20 for five days until March 17 and finally below 10 Sunday.