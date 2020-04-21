(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on April 21)

Since Hwang Kyo-ahn stepped down as UFP chairman to take responsibility for the election defeat, it had been widely speculated that Kim Chong-in, who joined the party just months ago to co-head the UFP's campaign office for the general election, would become an interim leader. But some party bigwigs and lawmakers-elect ― including Rep. Kim Tae-heum, who has been elected for a third term ― and their supporters have publicly raised objections to this, claiming the best option for the party is to hold an early national convention to choose its new leader and other decision-makers. They argue Kim is not qualified to lead the party, regardless of whether it is an interim position or not, because he shares responsibility for the disastrous election results as a co-campaign chief, and more importantly, he is not a "loyal" UFP member.