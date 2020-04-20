(EDITORIAL from Korea Joongang Daily on April 20)

Those who had to take a leave of absence for "unavoidable circumstances" soared to 1.6 million, an over fourfold increase from the same period last year. In the meantime, new hires decreased by 195,000. Most of them are by mom-and-pop store owners in the services sector. The people losing jobs are young part-timers and freelancers. Big companies are no exception. Employees at airlines and shipbuilders, in particular, are increasingly being put on unpaid leaves.