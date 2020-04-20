Go to Contents
Military hospital temporarily shut down after 4 workers show virus symptoms

08:01 April 20, 2020

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- A military hospital in the central city of Daejeon has been temporarily shut down after four medical workers at the facility showed suspected symptoms of the coronavirus, the defense ministry said Monday.

The medical staff members have been quarantined since the previous day after showing symptoms of COVID-19, according to the ministry. They have all tested negative for the virus in the two rounds of preliminary examinations.

The military said it will take additional measures depending on the workers' final virus test results.

The hospital, under the wing of the Armed Forces Medical Command, has been treating confirmed patients after being designated as an institution specializing in infectious diseases following the virus outbreak.

scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)

