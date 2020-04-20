(LEAD) 10 workers at military hospital test negative for virus
SEOUL/DAEJEON, April 20 (Yonhap) -- Ten medical staff members at a military hospital in the central city of Daejeon have all tested negative for the coronavirus, officials said Monday. The hospital has been temporarily shut down.
This is not the final results, however, as each of three rounds of testing on their samples showed mixed results and officials suspect that the samples could have been compromised.
Fresh samples have been sent to the Korea Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (KCDC) for diagnosis and the final result will be announced Tuesday, officials said.
Earlier in the day, the hospital announced its temporary closure after four medical workers showed suspected coronavirus symptoms. Six other medical staff members suspected of infection were also tested.
The hospital, under the wing of the Armed Forces Medical Command, has been treating confirmed patients after being designated as an institution specializing in infectious diseases following the virus outbreak.
