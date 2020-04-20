Go to Contents
GS E&C wins US$449 million order from Singapore

10:02 April 20, 2020

SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Monday that it has secured a 639.5 million Singapore dollar (US$449 million) order for a train testing center in Singapore.

Under the deal with the Land Transport Authority, GS E&C will design and build an integrated train testing center in the city-state by 2024.

GS E&C said it will cooperate with South Korea's state-run Korea Railroad Research Institute in designing the integrated train testing center, though the institute has no stake in the project.

The latest deal raised the total value of orders GS E&C has secured from Singapore's Land Transport Authority to nine worth 4.3 trillion won ($3.5 billion).

This image, provided by GS Engineering & Construction Co., shows an integrated train testing center to be built in Singapore by 2024. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

