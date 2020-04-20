GS E&C wins US$449 million order from Singapore
SEOUL, April 20 (Yonhap) -- GS Engineering & Construction Co., a major builder in South Korea, said Monday that it has secured a 639.5 million Singapore dollar (US$449 million) order for a train testing center in Singapore.
Under the deal with the Land Transport Authority, GS E&C will design and build an integrated train testing center in the city-state by 2024.
GS E&C said it will cooperate with South Korea's state-run Korea Railroad Research Institute in designing the integrated train testing center, though the institute has no stake in the project.
The latest deal raised the total value of orders GS E&C has secured from Singapore's Land Transport Authority to nine worth 4.3 trillion won ($3.5 billion).
